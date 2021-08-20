Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,392,000 after acquiring an additional 127,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 356.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.10. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

