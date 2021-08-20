Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Insider Sells $103,574.24 in Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John R. Schimkaitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50.

NYSE CPK opened at $127.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

CPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

