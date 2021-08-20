Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,535,112 shares of company stock valued at $175,045,931 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $65,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

