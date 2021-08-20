$1.96 EPS Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $114.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $142.06.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

