Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Announce $2.46 EPS

Brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57. Valmont Industries posted earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.67.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at about $9,865,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $9,096,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $19,014,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 70.0% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMI opened at $235.79 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

