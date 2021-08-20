Insider Selling: CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) CFO Sells $52,324.04 in Stock

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $291.34 million, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at $4,266,000. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 121,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the second quarter worth about $991,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CyberOptics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYBE shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.