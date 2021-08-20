Insider Selling: CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) CFO Sells $52,324.04 in Stock

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $291.34 million, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.59.
CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYBE shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.
CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.
