Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of LGO stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.75 million and a PE ratio of 42.78.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Largo Resources will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $105,846,000. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $436,817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,021,000.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

