S Gregory Clevenger Buys 8,738 Shares of LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Stock

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) CFO S Gregory Clevenger acquired 8,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $6.67 on Friday. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.04).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth $556,420,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter worth about $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth about $7,701,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

