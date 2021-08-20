Insider Buying: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Director Purchases $75,000.00 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $440.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $18.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.