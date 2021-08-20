Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Acquires A$63,805.00 in Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.82 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,805.00 ($45,575.00).

Get Ryder Capital alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Ryder Capital Company Profile

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.