Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudera by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudera by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 265,824 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudera by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 275,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $501,125.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 99,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Cloudera stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Cloudera’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

