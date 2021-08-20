Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,740 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 7,311.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after buying an additional 766,509 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $3,166,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $5,318,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

