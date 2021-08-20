Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $285,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $47.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $49.70.

