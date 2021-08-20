1,300 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $264.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.13. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.