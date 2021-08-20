Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.17. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.75 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

