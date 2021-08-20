Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $156.00 at MKM Partners

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by analysts at MKM Partners from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.01. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,940,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,034,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Walmart by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.