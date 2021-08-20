Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $227.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.21 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

