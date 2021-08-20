3,860 Shares in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $141.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.19.

