PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $181.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $111.46 and a one year high of $188.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.