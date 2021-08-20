Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth $104,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 13.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Popular by 18.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $74.21 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.51.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

