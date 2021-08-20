Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,843,000 after acquiring an additional 186,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after acquiring an additional 153,231 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $16,972,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84,610 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,794,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $83.04 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.