Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 459 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after buying an additional 117,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 45,892 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 662,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after buying an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 382,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.25 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.36.

