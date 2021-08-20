Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.