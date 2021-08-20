Paycor HCM Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paycor HCM in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

PYCR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

