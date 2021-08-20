New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.09.

NFE stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $11,591,813.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165 in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

