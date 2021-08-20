Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

IMMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96. Immersion has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 49.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 135.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 45.3% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

