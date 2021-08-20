Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MESA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

