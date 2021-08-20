Zacks Investment Research Lowers LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

LIQT opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 83.91%. Research analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in LiqTech International by 23.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $278,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

