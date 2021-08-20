Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $120.93 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.23.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

