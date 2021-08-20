Mark Sachleben Sells 2,264 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares in the company, valued at $46,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NEWR opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 65,304.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,230,000 after buying an additional 718,351 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after buying an additional 605,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $30,946,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

