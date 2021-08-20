Mark Sachleben Sells 2,264 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares in the company, valued at $46,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NEWR opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
