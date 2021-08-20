Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.08.

EXR stock opened at $176.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

