Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 279,411 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 392% compared to the typical daily volume of 56,790 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of M opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.16. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,037 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,727,000 after purchasing an additional 204,115 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

