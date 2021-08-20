Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63. Galecto has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Galecto by 617.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

