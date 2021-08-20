Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KEYS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.75.

KEYS opened at $166.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $168.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

