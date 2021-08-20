KeyCorp Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $300.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.44.

ODFL stock opened at $279.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $282.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

