$1.79 EPS Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.82. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.
Several research firms have commented on ICUI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of ICUI opened at $196.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $176.18 and a 1-year high of $227.07.
About ICU Medical
ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.
