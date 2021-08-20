Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63. Moody’s posted earnings of $2.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $12.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Shares of MCO opened at $374.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.57. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

