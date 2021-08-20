SVB Leerink Lowers Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

INOV has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $40.32 on Thursday. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,875,000 after acquiring an additional 417,197 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 77.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,789 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after buying an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,804,000 after buying an additional 252,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $46,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

