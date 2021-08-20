Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

FBRX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $25.89 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 196.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after buying an additional 513,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 488.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 415,200 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 95.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 84.6% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,105,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

