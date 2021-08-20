Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hub Group worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

