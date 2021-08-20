Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 461 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 461 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,272,000 after buying an additional 678,597 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 376,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after buying an additional 161,300 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,806,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,042,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

