Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.24% of TimkenSteel worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 29,733 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 72,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMST stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMST. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.