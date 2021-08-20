Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 147 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 147 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $372.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.09. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

