Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 530,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBON. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ebang International in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ebang International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ebang International by 32,737.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ebang International in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 7.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBON opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

