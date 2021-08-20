Short Interest in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Grows By 15.4%

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,142,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

NYSE BBL opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.88.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.94%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

