Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Increased to $16.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,611,000 after buying an additional 3,561,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,885,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,701,000 after buying an additional 963,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,711,000 after buying an additional 434,087 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after buying an additional 2,038,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

