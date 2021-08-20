Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Insider Sells $416,271.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PATH stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.55 million. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,517,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

