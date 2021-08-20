Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Up 15.6% in July

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,800 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 588,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $271.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.94. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $193.02 and a 1 year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

