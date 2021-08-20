Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells $78,925.00 in Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $78,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,147.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John H. Kahle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $70,875.00.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.41. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing, and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services, and complete product life cycle management.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.