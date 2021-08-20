The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Acquires $102,500.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $41.08 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

